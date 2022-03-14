Atos in India is Great Place to Work-Certified™

MUMBAI, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos in India has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ by Great Place to Work® Institute, India. Great Place to Work® Certification accreditation denotes the voice of employees and demonstrates them as an ''Employer of Choice.'' With a Trust Index© score of 77%, over 80% of the employees perceive Atos as a great place to work. 80% of the employees affirmed their pride in working for Atos, and 77% of the employees feel a sense of value and get respected at the workplace. Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility are fundamental to Atos' responsibility towards the community and planet at large. 88% of the employees confirmed they value working for a company that embraces social & environmental responsibility. Similarly, 88% of employees expressed they love working for a company that embraces Diversity & Inclusion.

The coveted Great Place to Work® certification is awarded to the organizations that have best in the class people practices and provide outstanding employee experiences. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model© devised by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which includes the Trust Index© Survey and the Cultural Audit©, with the survey requiring a minimum of 70% positive responses.

''We want our employees to feel safe, valued, appreciated with a strong sense of belonging to their workplace. We are committed to offering our employees learning opportunities to enhance their skills to stay ahead in the game to bring their best to our and our customer's business. It is a proud moment for us to have our operations in India recognized as the Great Place to Work-Certified™,'' said Chief HR Officer, Atos, Paul Peterson.

Atos is committed to continuous improvement with the aim to reimagine a better future for all and strive to leap forward on the journey of inclusivity to create a safe, diverse, equitable and open, and progressive environment built on well-being and sustainability.

''The Great Place to Work® Certification comes the second time in a row for our two businesses, along with third business being added to the list this year. This outstanding achievement amplifies the vital trust of our human capital, which is the main asset in our business. It echoes the pride & belief our employees have placed in the Atos work culture,'' said Nasir Shaikh, SVP, Head of Human Resources, Atos India.

The Great Place to Work® Certification recognition brings a core perspective of what the employees contemplate about a great workplace and their relationship with Atos and essentially defines who we are, what is vital for us, and what we value that makes us unique as a company.

About Atos Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the Great Place Community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

