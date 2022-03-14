Left Menu

Iran state TV says security forces thwarted planned sabotage at nuclear site, made arrests

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:31 IST
Iran state TV says security forces thwarted planned sabotage at nuclear site, made arrests
Iranian state television reported on Monday that security forces had thwarted planned sabotage at the country's major Fordow nuclear site by a network recruited by Israel, and that the forces had made several arrests.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear programme and of killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

