Apple releases update to unlock iPhone with face mask on

PTI | Houston | Updated: 15-03-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 08:11 IST
Apple has released a software update that enables iPhone users to unlock their devices while having face masks on.

The new update, iOS 15.4, released on Monday also includes a host of other features for existing iPhones.

In a statement, Apple said the new feature allowing users to unlock their iPhones using Face ID while having masks on is exclusive to iOS 15.4 ‌‌and only available on iPhone 12‌‌, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Once the device is updated, users will see the option to use Face ID with a mask on the welcome screen, the statement said.

Other improvements in the update include safety messages during AirTag setup, a new Siri voice and the ability to answer questions about time and date while offline.

Tap to pay on iPhone, a service that allows users to accept credit cards through Apple Pay; Universal Control, a feature that allows users to drag and drop files between an iPad and a Mac; the ability to scan text directly into a file in the Notes app; and additional SharePlay integration to allow users to quickly share songs and other content over FaceTime are other features included in the update.

