AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 15-03-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 22:02 IST
Image Credit: Amazon
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced two new, free training initiatives that support the development of foundational cloud computing skills. The initiatives are part of Amazon's commitment to providing free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people by 2025.

"These two offerings help individuals grow their skills and employability. We're continuing to innovate how learners can build their cloud knowledge and practical skills, meeting them where they are and bringing knowledge within anyone's reach by making these programs free," said Kevin Kelly, director of Cloud Career Training Programs at AWS.

The new initiatives include:

AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner

It is a role-playing learning game that helps people develop practical cloud skills via interactive learning and hands-on activities using AWS services. You will solve problems throughout the virtual Cloud Quest city by completing learning exercises like labs, quizzes, and puzzles.

AWS Cloud Quest is ideal for early career or new-to-cloud adult learners. It is available globally in English for personal computers through AWS Skill Builder.

Reimagined AWS Educate

The reimagined AWS Educate program includes new courses and hands-on labs, making it easier than ever for individuals as young as 13 years old to register and access hundreds of hours of free, self-paced training, resources, and labs specifically designed for new-to-the-cloud learners such as students and job-training participants.

New features include:

  • Four new courses: Cloud Computing 101, AWS DeepRacer Primer, Machine Learning Foundation, and Builder Labs
  • Ten new labs: help learners put theory into practice
  • Redesigned website: guides learners to training content based on their knowledge, goals, interests, and age
  • New online Explore section: features supplementary content, such as new courses, Twitch videos, blogs, and technical papers

