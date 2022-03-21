Xiaomi Mi 11x receiving Android 12-based MIUI 13 update in India

Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out MIUI 13 based on Android 12 to Mi 11x users in India. The update, version 13.0.4.0.SKHINXM, is currently limited to pilot testers and is expected to have a broader rollout soon.

The latest update brings along the February 2022 Android security patch along with new features and improvements. Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022.

Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

Xiaomi Mi 11x: Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and is offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Speaking about the optics, the handset has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, you get a 20-megapixel sensor.

The handset is fuelled by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.