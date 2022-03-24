Nokia, Vodafone conducting SDN-M&C trials for latter's multi-access fixed network

Vodafone, one of the largest fixed access providers in Europe, is working with Nokia on the evolution of the software defined network manager and controller (SDN-M&C) services for its multi-access fixed network technology. The two firms are conducting proof-of-concept trials and are aiming to deploy the technology more widely later this year.

The SDN management and control functions will help Vodafone simplify, automate, visualize, optimize and enhance its broadband networks, and support the company's strategy of providing network-as-a-platform (NaaP) and other customizable services.

Vodafone is leveraging Nokia's Altiplano SDN-M&C solution to build a single-pane-of-glass controller to automate its network operations. The Altiplano Access Controller offers a complete suite of network management as well as SDN control functions to automate, assure, visualize, optimize, and enhance broadband networks. It automates network lifecycle management activities and provides operators with a single pane of glass to manage the entire access network domain.

"The last few years have proven that the resilience of economies depend on our ability to quickly respond to changing societal needs. Nokia's Altiplano solution will enable us to help our customers adapt to new developments even quicker," said Gavin Young, Head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence at Vodafone.

Commenting on this development, Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said, "Nokia's SDN Controller platform provides open and standardized APIs and leverages open source where applicable. The result is our Altiplano Access Controller can manage and control any SDN-native, disaggregated, legacy and third-party equipment and is highly customizable to suit operator needs now and in the future."