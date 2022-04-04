House of Gaming Announces Its Partnership with Blockchain Giant Polygon, Through Hefty Games

The biggest names in Indian Gaming enter the metaverse to drop the first set of rare digital collectibles exclusively Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ~ Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming & Two Side Gamers (with a collective reach of over 50 million subscribers across all social platforms) enter an exclusive partnership with Hefty Games; more gamers to be added to the platform fostering higher engagement ~ Leveraging the wide popularity of interactive gaming entertainment and its acceptance as an emerging cultural relevance, Hefty Games, today announced a unique partnership with leading influencers of the segment – Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming and Two Side Gamers, who have a combined following of close to 50 million. Through this association, the company is set to launch trading cards that will allow gaming aficionados to own a collectible from their favorite gamer. With this launch, Hefty Games aims to kickstart the Gaming & NFT ecosystem, and blockchain gaming in India with exclusive P2E (Play to Earn) games and a plethora of unique utilities.

As the owner of intellectual property rights of the first set of influencers, Hefty Games will soon be announcing its first drop of NFT’s. This much-awaited auction of India’s inaugural digital collectibles/ NFTs will be followed by the foray of other gaming superstars into the Hefty Metaverse. Via this association, Hefty Games has established itself as a one-stop destination that facilitates movement of all forms of digital art in the gaming realm onto the blockchain. To commemorate the announcement, the Gamers will join the competitive Esports platform IGL - Indian Gaming League, to host together a unique on-ground tournament soon, open for all. The winners will be awarded exclusive prizes and a chance to be whitelisted for the exclusive NFT drop.

Hefty Games is a collaboration between House of Gaming and Polygon, House of Gaming is a new-age tech company with an endeavor to redefine the e-sport sector in India, known for IGL - Indian Gaming League, its competitive Esports platform, as well as Polygon – the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development that will engage gaming enthusiasts and bring them closer to the biggest names in the industry, Hindustan Talkies – a media content conglomerate transforming entertainment across e-sports, games and blockchain technology. Hungama – one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, the enterprise was launched via the drop of an all-explainer video featuring the gamer trio.

In addition to the above, Hefty’s collaboration with eDAO, an entertainment and creator-focused entity, will support the growth of the Hefty Ecosystem enabling users to interact and engage with their favourite gamers and artists. With more high-end creations in the pipeline, Hefty Gaming looks to enable users with access to the Metaverse that is a perfect synergy of all things gaming and entertainment.

Yash Pariani, Co-Founder and CEO of House of Gaming, further added, “With this joining of hands between the three forerunners of the gaming fraternity and Hefty Games, we are ready to lead this innovation into Web 3.0 and the metaverse. This much-awaited drop of India’s inaugural digital collectibles in the gaming zone would set in motion a series of drops by other gaming superstars who would feature in the Hefty Metaverse.” Speaking about the new offering, Siddhartha Roy, CEO – Hungama Digital Media commented, “2022 has opened an eventful slate for us, and we are excited about launching Hefty Games for the burgeoning tribe of Metaverse enthusiasts. With pioneers of the YouTube gaming community – Lokesh Gamer, Gyan Gaming & Two Side Gamers – on board, we are confident of revolutionizing Web 3.0 in the country.” Sharing his thoughts, Sandeep Nailwal from Polygon commented, “With today’s announcement, we have been able to expand the horizon for the gaming community of India. Through Hefty Games, we have enabled gamers to monetise their worth further, and engage their followers better.” Ashish Chowdhry, Co-Founder, Hindustan Talkies, commented, “With Hefty Games, we are now enabling gamers to create value –. After the phenomenal response we received to Hefty Entertainment and Hefty Art, we are confident about the success that awaits Hefty Games.” Gyan Gaming, Popular YouTuber, and Video creator, shared, “NFT is the next big thing in the world of gaming. Today, people worldwide are buying and selling NFTs and taking it to the next level. However, most of the population is still unaware of everything this has to offer. I am happy to announce my association with HEFTY Games for creating & selling my NFT's. Do join me and HEFTY Games in this new phase of METAVERSE.” Adding on, Lokesh Gamer shared, ''When you buy NFT art, you’re buying into the story of a person. I am super excited to share my association with HEFTY Games. There’s a lot of interesting stuff coming up and I am elated to launch my NFT soon for everyone.” Two Side Gamer, commented, “These are not your usual art pieces. It is the new era of blockchain art that will significantly transform the future. I am super excited to release my own NFT along with HEFTY Games. I would like to invite everyone to join us in this exciting run.'' After the recent announcement of Hefty Art bringing legend MF Husain’s paintings into the metaverse, Hefty Entertainment joined hands with T Series. Hefty Games is another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of gaming. Adding to this, Hefty Games will also be introducing blockchain gaming, bringing exclusive P2E (play 2 earn) games to India and several NFT projects with massive gaming utilities.

For more details about Hefty Games, you may log on to www.heftygames.xyz About eDao eDao is an entertainment and creator economy focused DAO designed to bring the Media, Entertainment, Fine Art and Gaming industry to the world of Web3 and create the world's next generation entertainment collective. Built in collaboration with Polygon Studios and genesis partners like Hungama, eDAO funds and supports NFT projects and launches from your favorite celebrities, music labels, film studios, artists, gamers and content creators co-created with flourishing Web3 communities.

Social Media Handles for eDAO • Twitter - https://twitter.com/edao_official?s=21 • Website - https://edao.co/ • Discord - https://discord.com/invite/xFrvh8sF9h • Instagram - https://instagram.com/edao_official PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)