BJP's Mohit Kamboj offers to fund loudspeakers on temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Maharashtra BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj has offered to finance the installation of loudspeakers atop temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' as he pitched for “Hindu unity” and also demanded the removal of “illegal” loudspeakers from mosques.

Kamboj said he would give loudspeakers for 'Hanuman Chalisa' free.

He made this offer in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques and Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a higher volume. Kamboj has supported Thackeray's demand for removing “illegal” loudspeakers installed in mosques.

“Whoever wants to install loudspeakers atop temples to play Hanuman Chalisa can ask us for free. There must be a voice of Hindu unity. Jai Shree Ram! Har Har Mahadev!” Kamboj had tweeted in Hindi and Marathi on Monday.

The Maharashtra government has already asked political parties to refrain from making comments that will create division between communities.

