Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Twitter shares surged 6% in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27% on Monday.

