Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:07 IST
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media company.
Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Twitter shares surged 6% in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27% on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Twitter Inc
- Elon
- Musk
Advertisement