Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles

The United States, United Kingdom and Australia plan to work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles, according to a Biden administration official.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:45 IST
The United States, United Kingdom and Australia plan to work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles, according to a Biden administration official. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

The move comes amid growing concern by the U.S. and allies about China's growing military assertiveness in the Pacific. The U.S. official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans. The U.S., Russia and China have all looked to develop hypersonic missiles — a system so fast that it cannot be intercepted by any current missile defense system. In October, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that China had conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon system as part of its aggressive effort to advance in space and military technologies.

Milley described the Chinese test as a ''very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system, and it is very concerning,” in a Bloomberg Television interview.

The Pentagon's 2023 budget request already includes $4.7 billion for research and development of hypersonic weapons. It includes planning that would have a hypersonic missile battery fielded by next year, a sea-based missile by 2025 and an air-based cruise missile by 2027.

President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September announced the creation of AUKUS, a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities, including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The latest AUKUS plan was first reported by the Financial Times.

