Google Maps to soon show toll prices, traffic lights and stop signs

Google Maps will soon start showing toll prices to help you decide the best route to your destination. Additionally, a more detailed map showing traffic lights, stop signs and other details along your route will also roll out in the coming weeks.

Toll prices in Google Maps will be visible on Android and iOS starting this month for nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia, with more countries to be added soon, the company said on Tuesday.

You will still be able to see a toll-free route if it is available. You can choose to avoid seeing routes with toll roads completely. Simply tap on the three dots at the top right corner of your directions in Google Maps and select 'Avoid tolls.'

Secondly, Google Maps will now show rich new details including traffic lights and stop signs along with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest. In select cities, you will also see other details like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands.

The new navigation map in Google Maps will start rolling out to select countries in the coming weeks on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.

In addition, Google Maps on iOS is getting updated with new features including:

The new pinned trip widget lets you access trips you've pinned in your Go Tab right from your home screen

Ability to get directions on Google Maps directly from your Apple Watch. Simply tap on the Google Maps shortcut in your Apple Watch app, and the navigation will start automatically on your smartwatch.

Google Maps is integrating directly into Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app on iOS to let you access helpful information instantly.

"Whether you're driving around a new city or heading out on a weekend road trip, we're launching new improvements including toll prices, a more detailed navigation map, and iOS updates to help you plan your drive, save money and explore a new place," Rubén Lozano-Aguilera, Product Manager, Google Maps, wrote in a blog post.