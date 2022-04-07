Left Menu

Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippines polls

Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of over 400 accounts, pages, and groups ahead of general elections in the Philippines as the Facebook parent moves to crack down on hate speech and misinformation. The accounts included Facebook Pages and groups linked to the Philippines' New People's Army, a banned organization, the social media company said. Concerns about online hate speech have increased as candidates and supporters increasingly turn to social media for the May 9 election against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting traditional campaign methods.

Last month, the country's presidential candidates had pressed on the need to hold social media companies liable for the spread of misinformation. Meta said in a blog post on Wednesday that advertisers in the Philippines will have to complete their ad authorizations process and include 'Paid for by' disclaimers on ads about elections, politics, and certain categories of social issues.

The move by Meta comes after it last month changed its stance in Ukraine temporarily allowing calls for violence and narrowing its content moderation policy to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state.

