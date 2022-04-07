Left Menu

IFA 2022 to be held as full-scale in-person event in early September

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:00 IST
IFA 2022 to be held as full-scale in-person event in early September
IFA, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, will return as a physical event this year, the event organizers have confirmed. Last year, the trade show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IFA 2022 trade show will take place from 2 to 6 September 2022 in Berlin, Germany and will bring together global leading brands across consumer electronics, home appliances, information technology and telecommunications.

Tickets for this year's edition will be available in spring 2022.

Now, though, it's finally time to 'get real' and once again organize a full-size trade show at the grounds of Messe Berlin and in a city that is not only the capital of Europe's largest consumer market but evolved as a European media hub as well.

Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director, Executive Vice President Messe Berlin Group.

IFA is organized by The German Association for Entertainment and Communications Electronics (gfu) in cooperation with Messe Berlin. For more information, visit the official website.

