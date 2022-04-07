Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs LSG

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:34 IST
IPL Scoreboard: DC vs LSG

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Gowtham 61 David Warner c Badoni b Bishnoi 4 Rovman Powell b Bishnoi 3 Rishabh Pant not out 39 Sarfaraz Khan not out 36 Extras: (LB-2 W-4) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1/67 2/69 3/74 Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-30-0, K Gowtham 4-1-23-1, Avesh Khan 3-0-32-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-2, Andrew Tye 3-0-28-0, Krunal Pandya 2-0-12-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022