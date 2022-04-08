Left Menu

India to launch digital gaming research initiative soon

India to launch digital gaming research initiative soon
India is set to launch its digital gaming research initiative to develop high-end technologies for an immersive gaming environment with an aim to promote and popularise Indian culture, a senior official said.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) Digital Gaming Research Initiative will have three verticals – R&D in Learning and Leisure Gaming Platforms; Collaborative Technical Design Process: SERB Game Labs; and Immersive Game Prototypes with focus on Indian Culture and Values.

SERB Secretary Sandeep Verma said on Twitter that the R&D initiative will connect academia, start-ups and industry to rapidly evolve high-end R&D concepts for development of Indian game engines, procedural content generators, design patents/copyrights on player and community centric games.

Digital games and simulations present exciting S&T problems for research and translation, leading to significant commercial potential on global scale, Verma said.

Innovation will include cross-cutting research in engineering, computer science, visual graphics, fine arts and social sciences, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been batting for increasing Indian footprint in the international gaming sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced setting up of a task force to promote animation, visual effects, gaming and comic sector.

Several domestic gaming developers have recently announced plans to launch India-themed games such as Indus Battle Royale which takes inspiration from the weapons and landscapes that were part of the earliest civilization in India.

Indian gamers had also launched FAUGFearless and United Guards, a India-themed battle royale game as a counter to PUBG and Free Fire.

