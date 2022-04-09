IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RCB

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians Innings: Ishan Kishan c Siraj b Akash Deep 26 Rohit Sharma c and b Harshal Patel 26 Dewald Brevis lbw b W Hasaranga 8 Suryakumar Yadav not out 68 Tilak Varma run out (Maxwell) 0 Kieron Pollard lbw b W Hasaranga 0 Ramandeep Singh c Karthik b Harshal Patel 6 Jaydev Unadkat not out 13 Extras: (BL-2, W-1, NB-1) 4 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 151 Fall of Wickets: 50-1, 60-2, 62-3, 62-4, 62-5, 79-6 Bowler: David Willey 2-0-8-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-51-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-28-2, Akash Deep 4-1-20-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-23-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-19-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

