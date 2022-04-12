Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after CPI data

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:05 IST
U.S. stock indexes bounced on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates, taking pressure off megacap growth and technology stocks that were hammered by expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.4 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 34412.51.

The S&P 500 rose 25.1 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 4437.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 172.7 points, or 1.29%, to 13584.687 at the opening bell.

