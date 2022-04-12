Vivo launches the Vivo X Fold as its first foldable phone

After weeks of teasing people with leaks and videos, Vivo has finally announced the X Fold, its first folding phone. Although the phone is exclusively made available to markets in China, there are possibilities of the device launching worldwide.

As per The Verge, the Vivo X Fold has adopted a similar approach to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and its competitors, with a large 8.03-inch LTPO2 AMOLED E5 folding screen on the inside for tablet-style use, and a more conventional phone-sized AMOLED screen of 6.53 inches on the outside. Boasting a resolution of 1800x2200p and an ultra-thin glass produced by SCHOTT, Vivo enhances its user experience by making its hinge from aircraft-grade material with a floating wing design, allowing the phone to be close flat while also making it free to prop up at angles between 60 and 120 degrees.

GSM Arena says that its hinge allows the phone to fold flat or to be propped open at angles between 60 and 120 degrees. According to Android Authority, Vivo advertises that the phone's screen should survive 300,000 folds, which beats Samsung's claims of surviving over 200,000 folds for its most recent generation of foldables. The X Fold offers four cameras on its rear; a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-MP 2x telephoto, and an 8-MP 5x periscope. The inner and outer screens come with hole-punch selfie cameras with a resolution of 16-megapixels.

Providing flagship features, the foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Sporting a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged at 50W wirelessly or at 66W using a cable, the X Fold offers its users reverse wireless charging as well. According to The Verge, the Vivo X Fold's price starts at around USD 1,413 (around Rs 1,07,461) for its 12GB RAM, 256GB storage model. There's also a 512GB storage variant that'll retail for USD 1,570 (around Rs 1,19,401). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)