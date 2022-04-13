Microsoft HoloLens 2 gets Windows Holographic 22H1: What's new?

Microsoft has released Windows Holographic, version 22H1 which brings a great set of new features including a color-blind mode to HoloLens 2 users and IT admins and developers.

Microsoft says the new color-blind mode will help make HoloLens more accessible. It can be found in the Settings app under Settings > Ease of Access > Color filters. Several new filters are available. Greyscale, and Tritanopia are some of the available filters.

Secondly, when the HoloLens 2 is running in warm environments or with heavy performance requirements, a new Power and Thermal SDK allows apps to adapt to reduce the thermal impact.

Next up, Microsoft has introduced a Single app kiosk policy for IT admins to launch other apps with a single app kiosk.

Further, you will see some improvements to the Moving Platform Mode, which was introduced in version 21H2. This feature allows for tracking on low-dynamic motion moving platforms like large ships and large marine vessels.

Apart from this, there are some fixes and improvements included in this latest release:

Improvements to Moving Platform Mode when detecting the down direction.

Fixed an issue around update dialogs.

Updated inbox Microsoft Edge browser version.

Fixed an issue where toggling optional diagnostic data didn't persist the chosen setting in the telemetry settings page after a reboot.

Fixed an issue where MDM enrollment was stuck when applied with runtime provisioning for local accounts.

Fixed an issue where kiosk mode wasn't falling back to global kiosk (if configured) on encountering failures for AAD group-based kiosk configuration.

Fixed an issue where graphics memory is leaked during some camera usage scenarios.

Updated HoloLens inbox Microsoft Edge browser version to 98.0.1108.43.

To get the Windows Holographic 22H1 build now, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update Select > Check for updates. More information can be found here.