Microsoft HoloLens 2 gets Windows Holographic 22H1: What's new?

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has released Windows Holographic, version 22H1 which brings a great set of new features including a color-blind mode to HoloLens 2 users and IT admins and developers.

Microsoft says the new color-blind mode will help make HoloLens more accessible. It can be found in the Settings app under Settings > Ease of Access > Color filters. Several new filters are available. Greyscale, and Tritanopia are some of the available filters.

Secondly, when the HoloLens 2 is running in warm environments or with heavy performance requirements, a new Power and Thermal SDK allows apps to adapt to reduce the thermal impact.

Next up, Microsoft has introduced a Single app kiosk policy for IT admins to launch other apps with a single app kiosk.

Further, you will see some improvements to the Moving Platform Mode, which was introduced in version 21H2. This feature allows for tracking on low-dynamic motion moving platforms like large ships and large marine vessels.

Apart from this, there are some fixes and improvements included in this latest release:

  • Improvements to Moving Platform Mode when detecting the down direction.
  • Fixed an issue around update dialogs.
  • Updated inbox Microsoft Edge browser version.
  • Fixed an issue where toggling optional diagnostic data didn't persist the chosen setting in the telemetry settings page after a reboot.
  • Fixed an issue where MDM enrollment was stuck when applied with runtime provisioning for local accounts.
  • Fixed an issue where kiosk mode wasn't falling back to global kiosk (if configured) on encountering failures for AAD group-based kiosk configuration.
  • Fixed an issue where graphics memory is leaked during some camera usage scenarios.
  • Updated HoloLens inbox Microsoft Edge browser version to 98.0.1108.43.

To get the Windows Holographic 22H1 build now, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update Select > Check for updates. More information can be found here.

