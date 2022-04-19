Left Menu

Sebi rejigs Advisory Panel on Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022
Sebi rejigs Advisory Panel on Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sebi has reconstituted its advisory committee, which provides guidance on enhancing the regulator's technological capabilities and on exploring appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.

The Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS) will now be headed by Sunil Bajpai, former Principal Advisor (Information Technology) at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), an update with Sebi showed on Tuesday.

The seven-member committee, which was set-up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in December 2021, was earlier chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, current chief of the regulator.

Other members in the panel include Puneet Narang, head of corporate banking technology India at Deutsche Bank, Girish Keshav Palshikar, Principal Scientist at TCS Research and Innovation, Ratnakar Pandey Senior Data Scientist at Amazon, Rohan Rao Senior Data Scientist at H2O.ai, Subir Saha, Head of Compliance at ICICI Group and Harini Balaji CGM, ISD at Sebi.

The terms of reference for the committee include recommending future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects along with guiding the regulator in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.

