Bounce CEO and COO Meet Transport Minister Shri. Nitin Gadkari and MP Tejaswi Surya; Showcase Infinity E1 and Infinity Battery Swapping Station

Discuss future of EV’s in India and the impact of battery swapping Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Taking to Twitter, Tejasvi Surya wrote, Introduced @bounceshare to the most dynamic Sri @nitin_gadkariJi in Delhi today. Discussed about EV policy & its implications for India's future. Under PM Sri @narendramodiJi, India is witnessing silent EV revolution & India's young are going to make the country a EV superpower. Replying to Tejasvi Surya’s tweet, Vivekananda Hallekere wrote, “Thanks to @Tejasvi_Surya sir and Sri @nitin_gadkari for taking out time to listen to Bounce’s learnings in battery swapping for over 4.5 crorekms in India. We spoke about future of EV, role of policy and how we all can work together @bounceshare.” Hallekere added, “Thanks to @Tejasvi_Surya sir and Shri @nitin_gadkariji for spending time with us on @bounceshare‘s learnings around battery swapping for India. We all strongly believe that, policy should allow space for innovation and localisation of tech for India.” About Bounce With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, workers and delivery agents, Bounce was launched in 2018. With first-of-its-kind, indigenously built using in-house R&D, Bounce dockless bikes were launched in Bengaluru in May 2018. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become a popular and desired mode of transport across diverse economic and age groups. bounceshare.com. Image1: From L-R: Mr.Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South, Mr. Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder and CEO, Bounce, Mr.NitinGadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and Mr. Anil GiriRaju, Co-founder and COO, Bounce Image 2: Mr. Vivekananda Hallekere showcasing battery swapping benefits to Honourable Minister, Mr.NitinGadkari and Mr.Tejasvi Surya. They further discussed about EV policy, its implications for India's future and how Bounce can contribute majorly on the EV revolution PWR PWR

