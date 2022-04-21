IPL Scoreboard: MI vs CSK

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians Innings: Rohit Sharma c Santner b Choudhary 0 Ishan Kishan b Choudhary 0 Dewald Brevis c Dhoni b Choudhary 4 Suryakumar Yadav c Choudhary b Santner 32 Tilak Varma not out 51 Hrithik Shokeen c Uthappa b Bravo 25 Kieron Pollard c Dube b Theekshana 14 Daniel Sams lbw b Bravo 5 Jaydev Unadkat not out 19 Extras: (LB-2 W-3) 5 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/2 3/23 4/47 5/85 6/111 7/120 Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 3-0-19-3, Mitchell Santner 3-0-16-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-35-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-30-0, Dwaine Pretorius 2-0-17-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-36-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

