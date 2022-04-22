OnePlus Nord 2 gets April 2022 security patch

The OnePlus Nord 2 has started receiving a new software update that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to April 2022.

The OxygenOS A.20 update is rolling out to Nord 2 users in India, Europe and the North America region. The latest update also fixes the occasional issue of an abnormal screen display on a Facebook video call.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System [Fixed] the occasional issue of abnormal screen display when using Facebook video call [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04



As always, the update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and a broader rollout will take place in a few days.

Go to Settings > System > System Updates to check for the update manually.

Builds

IN: DN2101_11.A.20

EU: DN2103_11_A.20

GLO: DN2103_11_A.20​

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The device is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The handset houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.