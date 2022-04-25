Left Menu

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories - SCMP

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 05:09 IST
Apple Inc's prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3175358/foxconn-suspends-production-two-factories-eastern-city-kunshan?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_content=article&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1650838930.

The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

