Left Menu

Airtel acquires 7 pc stake in Cnergee Technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:47 IST
Airtel acquires 7 pc stake in Cnergee Technologies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has acquired around 7 per cent stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications, Airtel said in a statement.

Navi Mumbai-based Cnergee specializes in integrated networking solutions over cloud for businesses of all sizes.

Airtel has bought the stake at mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation but did not disclose the valuation due to reasons of confidentiality.

Cnergee has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero-touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real-time analytics.

''Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through our world-class NaaS platform. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their 'Made in India' solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India,'' Airtel Business, director and CEO, Ajay Chitkara said in the statement.

Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of – connectivity, conferencing, cloud & data centers, cyber security, IoT, Ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ) etc.

''It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India,'' Suvarna Kulkarni, Founder and MD – Cnergee Technologies said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022