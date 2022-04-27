Business briefs
- Country:
- India
Startup Miko, which is into conversational artificial intelligence and robotics, on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed amount in Funky Monkeys Play Centres to enhance the early learning and development experience for kids.
FM provides an environment for kids to play, interact and develop essential life skills, such as cognitive development, social skills, problem-solving, creativity and communication, as per an official statement.
**** *French Crown raises Rs 2 crore from Velocity.in Menswear brand French Crown on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 crore fundraise from Velocity.in. Started in 2017, the brand gets over 60 per cent of its revenues from outside the country and will be using the fund to build its inventory, as per an official statement.
**** *Expedia Group, Qtech Software expand collaboration Expedia Group and Qtech Software, a travel technology software provider, announced an expanded collaboration on Wednesday to deliver access to Expedia Group's travel supply to travel businesses globally through Qtech's flagship technology platform Otrams Go.
Travel businesses of all sizes will now have greater accessibility to premium hotel content and technology via the platform, helping generate higher revenue, grow their businesses, and improve efficiency in the travel ecosystem, according to a statement.
