Left Menu

CoverGirl owner Coty to exit Russia operations

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 03:17 IST
CoverGirl owner Coty to exit Russia operations

CoverGirl owner Coty Inc said on Wednesday it would exit its Russia operations, becoming the latest U.S. company to pull out of the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The move aligns Coty with the likes of burger chain McDonald's, sportswear player Nike and Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc. Russia accounted for a little more than 3% of Coty's sales in 2021, the company said. In the fiscal year ended June 2021, Coty posted total sales of $4.63 billion.

Coty said it does not expect the move to impact its fiscal 2022 revenue and profit targets, citing the seasonally lower contribution of the Russia business in its fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022