Russian court fines Twitter for not deleting banned content - Ifax
A Russian court has fined social media network Twitter 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court has fined social media network Twitter 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday. The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.
Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined U.S. internet giant Google the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube. ($1 = 72.7230 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
U.S. envoy Kerry calls for renewables push, says Putin cannot control wind, sun
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as U.S. inflation data not as bad as feared
U.S. Special Envoy for Horn of Africa to step down soon - sources
Entertainment News Roundup: Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage in tailor-made 'Massive Talent'; With jury picked, Johnny Depp opens U.S. libel case against ex-wife Heard and more