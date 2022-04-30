Bacardi 1862 India - OML wins big at the Inkspell April Fest 2022 held on 29th April 2022

A Successful Wrap up of the Inkspell April Fest comprising of vIDEA Awards and Summit and The Unlocked Awards MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Edition of Inkspell's Video Media Awards & Summit 2022 and the 2nd Annual Chapter of The Unlocked Awards 2022 in collaboration with the Global Trends Forum, were successfully conducted virtually on 29th April, in which 'Bacardi 1862 India - OML' stole the spotlight of the evening by bagging 10 trophies and becoming the 'Agency of the Year'. With #vIDEAwards2022, the idea was to celebrate the excellence shown by creative professionals and marketers for the use cases of video marketing and bring them to the center stage at a national forum with global exposure. Since the pandemic, it has been nothing but inspiring to witness how the digital marketing world pivoted entirely and went through a sea of changes to stand where we are right now. In 2021, what we also saw was how brands played a crucial role in capping the digital divide by unlocking more cohesive opportunities for the customers and telling their brand stories. On the other hand, TULA recognized those entities who did not only ensure business continuity during the crisis but also transformed obstacles into strategic advantages by launching exemplary campaigns, programs, products, services, and solutions that became the game-changers in their respective industry sectors.

''This year's winners of the #vIDEAawards2022 have blown our mind with their flawless execution of leveraging the power of video content to achieve remarkable business results. We hope the streak continues and we keep on celebrating such powerful video campaigns across the year,'' says Priyanka Sehgal, one of the jury members. Pegged on the core theme of #vIdeaDoneRight, the #vIDEAawards2022 invited excellent campaign entries from across the brands, agencies, production houses, and design studios, and sparked relevant conversations to discuss the leading trends and opportunities, address key concerns in the domains, and draw a roadmap for the growth of the video media. Right from recognizing the outstanding video content developed under different Genres including short films, feature films, TV series, Web Series, video essays, live streaming, etc, to celebrating the leading professionals, agencies, platforms, and enterprises whose contribution to the growth of the video media industry has been extraordinary, and have tremendously uplifted the quality and quantity of video content being produced in the country, #vIdea2022 Awards witnessed it all. The awards were held in the virtual presence of eminent jurors and speakers like Imran Qadri of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Sujan Roy of Ashok Leyland, Balaji Vaidyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Raja Chakraborty of Emami Limited, Piali Dasgupta of Columbia Pacific Communities, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Anay Pathak of Dell Technologies, Rituraj Bidwai of Sobha Ltd., Aman Kanjhlia, a Contextual Story-Teller, Nandita Khaire of RemBrand Consulting, Amit Verma of Rapido, Anil Kumar Singh of HT Digital Streams, Zubin Kutar of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Ankoor Dasgupta, Marketing Coach & Consultant, Rishabh Mahendru of Adlift, Shruti Malani of Beddy by Centuary, Rahul Ramchandani of Google, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Aman Dhall of CommsCredible, Sandeep Naug of VerSe Innovation, Prashant Kulkarni of Carnival Group to name a few.

With an aim to build future-forward solutions around video marketing, the event also witnessed power-packed insights on topics like Future of Brand Storytelling and the role of videos, delivered by Hansveen Kaur, Business Head at Momspresso; special address by Jitendra Hirawat, Director of SoCheers, on Power of short and simple messaging in video ad formats; and an engaging panel on How to take ROI to the next level by harnessing videos to build brand affinity. The panel was moderated by Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating where experts like Abraham Uthup of Toonz Animation, Sandeep Naug of VerSe Innovation, Saurabh Varma, Film Director & Chief Creative Officer, Content Engineers, Rahul Mishra, Head of Marketing, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Mansi Bihani, Co-founder, Video Factory shared their opinions.

Some of the companies that participated and won the prestigious awards at the ceremony are Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard, CNN News18, Motilal Oswal, ITC, HT Brand Studio, Columbia Pacific Communities, Bharat Electronics, Fino Payments Bank, Adani Group, Barbeque Nation, Discovery Kids, VYRL Originals, Zee Entertainment, MG Motor India, Bajaj Finserv Direct, HDFC Life, Mankind Pharma, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Lighthouse Learning, Thomas Cook India, AETN18 Media, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Amazon Prime Video India, Godrej Interio, OML Entertainment, Reliance General Insurance Company, Sunny Cooking Oil, Kaya, Magsman, Bingo, Mindshaft Media, Frigorifico Allana, London Dairy, Allana Consumer Products, SoCheers, Aditya Birla Group, Glen, My11Circle (Lucknow SuperGiants), RPSG Group, RummyCircle, ACCA India (SEPPL), Flipkart Seller Hub, Voot Select Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Samsung Galaxy S21, Parimatch India, Onsurity Technologies, Jai Group, NBF, Tata Tele Business Services, YourDesiCart, Social Panga, CCAvenue, SVF Entertainment, Famous Innovations, Fastrack Smartwatches, Adlift, Eye-Q Films, Eggfirst, Videowala, DViO Digital, Cheil India, Logicserve Digital, Theseus Digital, Small Screen Film, MASS Studios, Moving Pixels, Schbang Digital Solutions, Mind and Matter, Andamen, Mia by Tanishq, ArtE Mediatech, Digital Refresh Networks, Manipal Hospitals, Appiness Interactive, Larsen & Toubro, Infotech, Urban Digital Solutions, Pixian Studio, White Rivers Media, Moglix, Whisper, Big Trunk Communications, among others.

The ceremony was supported by our partners Global Trends Forum, India Creative Industries Council, India Today Group, Kenscio, News Broadcasting Federation, The Prevalent India, and Khushi Advertising.

For more detailed information on the categories and the respective winners, visit: https://www.videaawards.com/, https://www.unlockedawards.com/ and www.inkspell.co.in

