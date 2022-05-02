Samsung to support two new C-Lab Inside startups

Samsung announced on Sunday that it will support two new startups that have grown out of its in-house incubation program - C-Lab Inside. The two chosen startups are:

Piloto - an AI-driven, parental control app that encourages kids to interact with technology safely and thoughtfully

EdInt - an AI-driven service that proctors and manages online exams

Since its inception in 2012, Samsung C-Lab Inside has incubated 365 projects and engaged more than 1,500 Samsung employees. The announcement brings the total number of startups that the company supports to 59.

Selected startups receive support from Samsung for one year, including office space, research funds and full creative control over the project development.

Samsung said it is on track to reach its goal, having incubated a total of 426 projects, including 244 external startups through its C-Lab Outside program and 182 in-house venture projects via its C-Lab Inside program.

Piloto

Piloto uses a friendly AI character to help regulate children's screen usage and correct their posture while using smart devices, helping them develop the ability to self-regulate their screen time by teaching them how to set their own usage time goals. In addition, it also analyzes a child's body position through a camera mounted on their smart device and helps them correct any harmful posture.

The app is targeted for release in the second half of this year.

EdInt

The AI online test management and proctoring service uses object recognition technology and motion recognition algorithms to help organizers, supervisors and test-takers conduct online tests conveniently and efficiently.

EdInt's AI analyzes test-takers' behavior in real-time and notifies the supervisor of any suspicious behavior. It uses artificial intelligence to detect cheating can significantly reduce operating costs. It also provides a detailed report and full test video that can be reviewed after every test.

More details can be found here.