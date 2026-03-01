Left Menu

Election Commission Gears Up for Kerala Assembly Polls

The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is slated to visit Kerala to assess the state's readiness for the upcoming assembly elections, expected next month. This visit follows assessments in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. State elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal are also due.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST
Election Commission Gears Up for Kerala Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is preparing to survey Kerala's electoral readiness in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections, marking the latest stop in a series of assessments across several Indian states.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the delegation arrives on March 5, with official evaluations occurring on March 6 and 7. Prior visits have already been conducted in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Assembly terms in several regions, including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal, are nearing expiration in May and June, necessitating swift organization of polls.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
2
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
3
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India
4
Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

Assam Government on Alert for Citizens in West Asia Amid Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026