Election Commission Gears Up for Kerala Assembly Polls
The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is slated to visit Kerala to assess the state's readiness for the upcoming assembly elections, expected next month. This visit follows assessments in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. State elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal are also due.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST
The Election Commission is preparing to survey Kerala's electoral readiness in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections, marking the latest stop in a series of assessments across several Indian states.
Led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the delegation arrives on March 5, with official evaluations occurring on March 6 and 7. Prior visits have already been conducted in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
Assembly terms in several regions, including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal, are nearing expiration in May and June, necessitating swift organization of polls.
