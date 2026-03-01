JSW MG Motor India's Sales Surge with New SUV Launch

In a significant development for the automotive sector, JSW MG Motor India announced a 24 percent year-on-year increase in wholesales for February, totaling 4,957 units.

This growth underscores the continued demand for both ICE and electric vehicle offerings. The company highlighted the enthusiastic market response in a statement released on Sunday.

A major factor driving this upturn is the introduction of their premium SUV, the MG MAJESTOR, now available for pre-booking with a Rs 41,000 payment, further boosting consumer interest.