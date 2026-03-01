JSW MG Motor India's Sales Surge with New SUV Launch
JSW MG Motor India experienced a 24% increase in sales in February due to strong demand for both ICE and EV vehicles. The launch of the new premium SUV, MG MAJESTOR, which is available for pre-booking, contributed to this growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for the automotive sector, JSW MG Motor India announced a 24 percent year-on-year increase in wholesales for February, totaling 4,957 units.
This growth underscores the continued demand for both ICE and electric vehicle offerings. The company highlighted the enthusiastic market response in a statement released on Sunday.
A major factor driving this upturn is the introduction of their premium SUV, the MG MAJESTOR, now available for pre-booking with a Rs 41,000 payment, further boosting consumer interest.
- READ MORE ON:
- JSW
- MG Motor India
- automotive
- sales growth
- February
- ICE
- EV
- MG MAJESTOR
- SUV
- pre-booking
ALSO READ
Tata Motors Drives Growth with Impressive February Sales
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Surges Ahead with Impressive February Sales
By 2047, we must create developed Puducherry, India; double engine govt with you in this mission, says PM Modi.
Kia India's Sales Surge: February Breaks Records
Renault India's Sales Surge: A 31% February Boost