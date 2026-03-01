Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India's Sales Surge with New SUV Launch

JSW MG Motor India experienced a 24% increase in sales in February due to strong demand for both ICE and EV vehicles. The launch of the new premium SUV, MG MAJESTOR, which is available for pre-booking, contributed to this growth.

Updated: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:33 IST
JSW MG Motor India's Sales Surge with New SUV Launch
In a significant development for the automotive sector, JSW MG Motor India announced a 24 percent year-on-year increase in wholesales for February, totaling 4,957 units.

This growth underscores the continued demand for both ICE and electric vehicle offerings. The company highlighted the enthusiastic market response in a statement released on Sunday.

A major factor driving this upturn is the introduction of their premium SUV, the MG MAJESTOR, now available for pre-booking with a Rs 41,000 payment, further boosting consumer interest.

