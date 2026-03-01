Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Protests Flare Across Pakistan and Iraq

In response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, protesters in Karachi and Baghdad targeted U.S. consulates and embassies. Tear gas was used in Karachi, and a UN building was set ablaze in Skardu. Despite the mass gatherings, no casualties were reported.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Pakistani police employed tear gas to control protesters who had breached the U.S. consulate's outer wall in Karachi. This unrest emerged following reports of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pro-Iranian demonstrations also occurred outside the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the U.S. Embassy resides. In Karachi, authorities successfully pushed back protesters from the consulate's proximity. Gunfire was heard, and video evidence showed burning vehicles outside the consulate's main entrance.

While no casualties were recorded, tensions remained high, with protesters also destroying a UN office in Skardu, a region known for its peaceful Shia-majority and tourism. Other Pakistani cities, including Lahore, witnessed large but non-violent gatherings. Law enforcement managed to prevent further damage at the U.S. consulate in Lahore.

