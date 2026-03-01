Left Menu

Drone Strikes Shake Oman's Duqm Port

Oman's Duqm commercial port experienced a drone attack, injuring one expatriate worker. According to the state news agency, debris from another drone fell near fuel tanks, although no additional casualties or material damage were reported.

Updated: 01-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:32 IST
Oman's Duqm commercial port faced a disruptive incident when two drones struck the facility, resulting in the injury of one expatriate worker, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The incident escalated as debris from another drone landed dangerously close to fuel tanks, though no casualties or significant material damage were recorded, officials stated.

The attack has raised concerns over the safety and security measures in place at strategic commercial ports in the region, calling for immediate attention and investigation from authorities.

