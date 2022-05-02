Left Menu

AWS re/Start reskilling program launches in three new US cities

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start, a full-time skills development and training program that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers, is launching for the first time in three new cities across the U.S. - Oakland, Phoenix and Charlotte.

"Global digitization and the 'Great Reshuffle' are two powerful forces driving tremendous demand for individuals with cloud skills. An important way we're helping bridge that gap is by making skills training accessible and widely available through the expansion of AWS re/Start in the U.S.," said Maureen Lonergan, VP of AWS Training and Certification.

Additionally, new AWS re/Start cohorts will also start in seven established locations - San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, New York, Boston, and Chicago, the company said on Monday.

AWS re/Start aims to build local talent by providing cloud skills development and opportunities to unemployed or underemployed individuals. The program helps learners with little or no technology experience build skills in a number of technology areas, including Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational databases through this program.

"AWS re/Start is preparing a diverse pool of individuals to fill a wide range of in-demand roles. With hands-on experience in the AWS Cloud, AWS re/Start graduates have the skills and knowledge they need to add value," said Kevin Kelly, director of cloud career training programs at AWS.

