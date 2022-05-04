Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.
"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
