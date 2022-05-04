Left Menu

Meet Athena: ESA's future largest X-ray observatory to study black holes

Updated: 05-05-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@esascience)
The European Space Agency's future X-ray observatory, Advanced Telescope for High-ENergy Astrophysics (Athena), will observe hundreds of thousands of black holes, and map the million-degree-hot matter in their surroundings.

Destined to be the world's largest X-ray observatory, Athena is currently in the study phase and is planned to launch in the mid-2030s. The observatory will be launched to a halo orbit around the second Lagrange point of the Sun-Earth system (L2).

According to ESA, the Athena scientific payload will have three key elements - an X-ray telescope an X-ray Integral Field Unit (X-IFU) for high-spectral resolution imaging and a Wide Field Imager (WFI) for high count rate, moderate-resolution spectroscopy.

Together with the agency's forthcoming gravitational-wave observatory, Laser Interferometer Space Antenna or LISA, Athena will unveil new clues about distant and merging black holes, bright quasars in active galaxies, rapid jets believed to be produced around spinning black holes, the cosmic distance scale, and the speed of gravity.

The X-ray observatory will perform around 300 observations of strong X-ray sources per year to address key questions in astrophysics - How and why does ordinary matter assemble into the galaxies, galaxy groups and galaxy clusters that we see today? and How do black holes grow and shape the Universe?

More information about the mission can be found here.

