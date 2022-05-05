Google announces acquisition of MicroLED startup Raxium

Google on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Raxium, an innovator in single panel MicroLED display technologies. The company, based in Fremont, California, will join Google's Devices & Services team.

"The team at Raxium has spent five years creating miniaturized, cost-effective and energy-efficient high-resolution displays that have laid the foundation for future display technologies. Raxium's technical expertise in this area will play a key role as we continue to invest in our hardware efforts. We're thrilled to have the team at Raxium on board to help further our goal of building helpful devices and services to improve people's daily lives," Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services at Google, wrote in a blog post.

Raxium's website mentions that they are on the cutting edge of bringing monolithic integration, the foundation underpinning Moore's Law, to MicroLEDs, enabling a new class of smaller and more powerful display products, ranging from augmented and virtual reality micro-displays to life-size panel-based light field arrays.

Raxium's leadership team has deep expertise in monolithic integration, micro-optics and system integration and R&D-to-high volume manufacturing transition.

Back in 2020, Google acquired augmented reality glasses company North to boost hardware. The tech giant is reportedly working on an AR headset called 'Project Iris', which is expected to debut in 2024.