Iranian Artist Khosrow Hassanzadeh's First Ever Solo Exhibition, Raaz, in India at VHC, Pune

Vida Heydari Contemporary is pleased to invite all to the opening of the latest solo exhibition, Raaz by Iran's top artist, Khosrow Hassanzadeh, displaying mixed media drawings at VHC | Vida Heydari, from 5 May to 16 June 2022. In his first ever solo exhibition in India, Hassanzadeh presents a series of drawings, revealing his personal stories through a poetic and mesmerizing union of Persian Calligraphy and Miniature paintings. Artist, Hassanzadeh will be present on the opening night. KHOSROW HASSANZADEH - ARTIST STATEMENT (excerpt) "A poetic, vibrant, and often melancholic take on Persian calligraphy, Miniature painting, and popular Faal-e-Hafiz divinations, Khosrow Hassanzadeh revisits his identity by writing down his memories as poems whose dancing lines fuse together to form a cursive script whose content remains an undisclosed secret.

Using ink and pastel materials dear to him since the earlier days of his artistic practice, and painting on large pieces of paper, a technique that goes back to his earliest works, Khosrow digs deeper into his past, seeking what he believes has been lost to him." About Khosrow Hassanzadeh Khosrow Hassanzadeh was born in 1963 in Tehran, Iran and holds degrees in Painting and Persian Literature. He is one of the most prominent Iranian artists of his generation. His work has been exhibited in numerous national and international venues, including over thirty solo exhibitions, and is part of permanent institutional collections such as Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, The British Museum, KIT Tropenmuseum (Amsterdam), Los Angeles County Museum of Art, World Bank (Washington, DC), and the National Museum of Scotland. Khosrow Hassanzadeh's work is the subject of two documentaries by the renowned Iranian journalist and filmmaker MaziarBahari.

Khosrow was born in a traditional working-class Iranian Azeri family who ran a fruit shop in Tehran. Working along his family members in the shop, he began drawing on packaging cardboard from a young age, a material he continues to use for drawing and painting, calling the practice "glamorizing the worthless", and making large paintings on the neglected packaging carboard.

Starting in the early 2000s, "Pahlavans", the traditional Iranian wrestlers, became the focus of his work, a subject matter that Khosrow continued to work on for almost a decade. In these works, Hassanzadeh introduced the medium of ceramic tiles into his work. Historically in Islamic art, religious manuscripts and images are painted on ceramic tiles and placed on the walls and domes of mosques and religious venues. Khosrow chose this traditional medium to give importance to his characters, stating that the impact of these people is as critical as their religious counterparts, honoring them with the importance and worth they deserve.

Khosrow Hassanzadeh lives and works in Tehran, Iran, and London, UK.

PRESS PACK: https://urlzs.com/f9Y3u About Vida Heydari/Vida Heydari Contemporary Art Gallery Established in 2020, VHC | Vida Heydari, is Pune's newest contemporary art gallery. VHC | Vida Heydari, celebrates art by partnering with artists, promoting their work, and connecting them to art lovers. The gallery showcases works by local and international artists and through its collateral programs aims to contribute to the cultural fabric of Pune city. VHC | Vida Heydari, endeavors to create a platform to encounter and engage with relevant contemporary art practices from around the world.

VHC also celebrates the art of fine cuisine with its restaurant. The experience of engaging with art is enhanced by the cuisine on offer, where the restaurant serves as a space of encounter, conversation, and reflection.

VHC was founded by Vida Heydari, a curator and gallerist with over 14 years of diverse experience in the global art world. She has worked with accomplished Indian, Iranian, and Chinese contemporary artists and has also consulted for various private and public collections.

