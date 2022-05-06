Dyson India invites Mothers and Daughters to experience no extreme heat damage hair styling at the Dyson Demo Stores

NEW DELHI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Mother's Day (May 8), Dyson India is inviting the mother – daughter duos to experience no extreme heat damage hair styling using Dyson's Hair Care technologies at the Dyson Demo stores. True to its mission of 'solving problems that others ignore', Dyson's hair care product range has been engineered to tackle the excessive heat that could lead to hair damage and leave it looking dull and lifeless.

Dyson Demo Store has styling stations, equipped with the complete range of Dyson hair tools. Mothers and daughters can walk into any of the 19 Dyson Demo stores and ask for a free styling demo by a store expert using any of Dyson's Hair care machines, including Dyson Airwrap™ styler or a Dyson Corrale™ straightener. The Demo experts will also help customers guide through any technology or product related questions they may have.

Hair types are unique – what may work for one, could be a problem for another. Dyson tools are engineered to suit all hair types, offering a range of attachments, accessories, and solutions to achieve superior styling results across different hair types, all without extreme heat.

Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India, said, ''This Mother's Day, we are pleased to welcome mother – daughter duos to walk into our any of our 19 Demo stores to experience our Hair Care products range to achieve hair styling looks that can be created at home everyday with no extreme hair damage.'' He further added, ''Our Dyson Demo stores are unique spaces which enable our customers to explore, test and experience our proprietary technology. Our trained Demo Experts assist our customers to understand more about our products, and how Dyson technology solves their problems.'' The Dyson Demo stores, form part of company's global drive to grow its direct-to-consumer retail ambitions. Each space is home to Dyson's full portfolio of key technologies, helping customers explore, and better understand how Dyson technology works. New and existing owners are now able to experience Dyson technology with demonstration zones and interactive displays that show the machines at work. From showing the effectiveness of Dyson vacuums, to air quality demonstrations that show live air quality data, to demo areas for Hair Care where shoppers can have their hair styled with the latest Dyson styling technology. Dyson demo stores focus on offering owners an uninterrupted, hands-on experience; the ultimate ''try-before-you-buy'' retail.

About Dyson Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 800 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs over 13,000 people globally including a 5,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 84 markets in over 300 Dyson Demo stores, 50 of which opened around the world in 2021 including a new Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and in 2022 will spend £600m of this investment in technology, facilities, and laboratories. Dyson has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies for haircare, air purification, robotics, lighting and hand drying.

Founded in 2002, the James Dyson Foundation is an international charity that empowers aspiring engineers, supports engineering education and invests in medical research, donating over £140m to charitable causes to date. The James Dyson Award is the Foundation's annual design competition and is open to current and recent design and engineering students. Since starting in 2005, the Award has supported more than 285 inventions worldwide, providing funds to support their commercialisation; 70% of James Dyson Award past global winners are following up and pursuing their inventions full time.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)