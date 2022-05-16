Airtel plans to open fourth digital technology hub in India: Details Inside

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday announced plans to establish a new technology center in Pune, Maharashtra. The upcoming facility will be the company's fourth digital technology hub in the country and the first in the Western region to support its strategy to pivot to a digital services company.

For the new digital technology hub, Airtel is planning to hire 500 digital engineering professionals across multiple experience and domains including Big Data, Machine Learning, Dev Ops, Tech ops and more.

"Airtel is rapidly scaling up its in-house digital talent pool to support its transformation into a digital telco. Pune being an established IT and tech hub, makes it an obvious choice for Airtel to tap into the talent pool and also drive cross-industry collaboration," said Pradipt Kapoor, Chief Information Officer, Bharti Airtel.

The company has similar digital technology hubs in other cities including Gurgaon, Bengaluru (Airtel X-Labs) and Noida, which employ close to 3000 people making it one of the largest tech employers outside of the IT industry.

Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the company has made investments worth more than USD46 billion in the last couple of decades to create the finest digital infrastructure over which 40% of India's economic and digital activity takes place.