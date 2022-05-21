Microsoft updates Windows 11 Subsystem for Android with new features

Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 with several new features and improvements such as updating to Android 12.1, and a new Settings app experience, among others. Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can now access the update (version 2204.40000.15.0).

In addition to Android 12.1, this Windows Subsystem for Android update brings a new Settings app with clearer settings groups, grouped navigation and a cleaner user experience. You will also see a diagnostic data viewer that lets you examine all the diagnostic data collected by the Subsystem, and configuration options in the new compatibility settings to turn on fixes for specific apps.

This update also brings camera updates including fixed camera orientation. Additionally, the issues with incorrect camera preview, bugs with letterboxing and squishing of the camera feed have also been addressed.

Next up, mouse and keyboard support in Windows Subsystem for Android has also been improved.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 12.1

Advanced networking on by default for newer x64 Windows builds

Updated Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app: redesigned UX and diagnostics data viewer added

Simpleperf CPU profiler recording now works with Windows Subsystem for Android

Windows taskbar now shows which Android apps are using microphone and location

Improvements to Android app notifications appearing as Windows notifications

Reduced flicker when apps are restored from minimized state

Apps are not restarted when devices come out of connected standby on recent Windows builds

New video hardware decoding (VP8 and VP9)

Fixes for on-screen keyboard in apps

Fixes for full-screen Android apps and auto-hidden Windows taskbar

Windows Subsystem for Android updated with Chromium WebView 100

Added support for Android NetworkLocationProvider in addition to GpsLocationProvider

Improved general stability, performance, and reliability

The Windows Subsystem for Android also includes some known issues: