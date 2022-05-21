Microsoft updates Windows 11 Subsystem for Android with new features
Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 with several new features and improvements such as updating to Android 12.1, and a new Settings app experience, among others. Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can now access the update (version 2204.40000.15.0).
In addition to Android 12.1, this Windows Subsystem for Android update brings a new Settings app with clearer settings groups, grouped navigation and a cleaner user experience. You will also see a diagnostic data viewer that lets you examine all the diagnostic data collected by the Subsystem, and configuration options in the new compatibility settings to turn on fixes for specific apps.
This update also brings camera updates including fixed camera orientation. Additionally, the issues with incorrect camera preview, bugs with letterboxing and squishing of the camera feed have also been addressed.
Next up, mouse and keyboard support in Windows Subsystem for Android has also been improved.
Below is the complete update changelog (via):
- Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 12.1
- Advanced networking on by default for newer x64 Windows builds
- Updated Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app: redesigned UX and diagnostics data viewer added
- Simpleperf CPU profiler recording now works with Windows Subsystem for Android
- Windows taskbar now shows which Android apps are using microphone and location
- Improvements to Android app notifications appearing as Windows notifications
- Reduced flicker when apps are restored from minimized state
- Apps are not restarted when devices come out of connected standby on recent Windows builds
- New video hardware decoding (VP8 and VP9)
- Fixes for on-screen keyboard in apps
- Fixes for full-screen Android apps and auto-hidden Windows taskbar
- Windows Subsystem for Android updated with Chromium WebView 100
- Added support for Android NetworkLocationProvider in addition to GpsLocationProvider
- Improved general stability, performance, and reliability
The Windows Subsystem for Android also includes some known issues:
- Instability with camera on ARM devices
- Instability printing via Android apps
- Some apps rendered at lower resolutions may lay out incorrectly
- Some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking. If you use a VPN and find Android apps do not have network connectivity, please disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for the Android Settings app
- Some apps that were previously available might be missing from the experience, fail to launch, or function incorrectly for various known issues. We're working with our partners to address these issues as soon as possible.
