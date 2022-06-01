Amazfit GTS 2 launches its new version in India at cheaper price

Amazfit introduced the GTS 2 to India last year, and it is relaunching it this month in two new colours and at a lower price. According to GSM Arena, the wearable, simply dubbed GTS 2 (new version), will go on sale on June 5 and will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Midnight Black and Petal Pink are the colours available for the Amazfit GTS 2 (new version). The only difference is in the straps; the watches themselves are identical. The Amazfit GTS 2 is exceptionally light and pleasant to wear during a workout and at sleep, weighing only 24.7 grammes. Its primary module is built of aluminium alloy, and the screen is protected by 3D glass that merges in with the sides to provide a seamless scrolling experience. The GTS 2's 20mm detachable silicone straps are comfortable.

It features a stunning design, offline voice commands that actually function, and amazing sleep tracking for a wearable in this price range, also design, an OLED screen, a smooth UI, and a battery life that's longer than any smartwatch with a real OS. The Zepp app support has been revamped and optimised for non-Chinese markets, which is something Amazfit has modified since then, as reported by GSM Arena.

The GTS 2 (new version) will be available for Rs. 11,999 on the first day of the sale, with an introductory price of Rs. 10,999. This is Rs. 2,000 less than a year ago, which makes it an even better offer. (ANI)

