hoichoi to bring Dolby Atmos Experience to Streaming Content in Bengali

The platform will stream Srijit Mukherji’s ‘FeludarGoyendagiri’ in Dolby Atmos® New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) hoichoi, the leading on-demand Bengali content streaming platform and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a company with decades of expertise in delivering breakthrough audio & visual experiences to billions of consumers worldwide, have come together to deliver an enhanced audio experience for viewers in Dolby Atmos. hoichoi announced that noted director Srijit Mukherji’s much awaited series ‘Feludar Goyendagiri’ will stream in Dolby Atmos® to compatible mobile and living room devices. Over the last year, content consumption behavior has witnessed a drastic change. There is a significant rise in demand for enhanced audio-visual experiences for content consumption. To cater to the evolving aspirations, hoichoi announced that it will start streaming its content in Dolby Atmos® with one of the most anticipated shows ‘Feludar Goyendagiri’, starring Tota Roy Choudhury and Anirban Chakrabarti in leading roles. Dolby Atmos® is an innovative audio technology, with sound that moves around you in an immersive soundscape. With Dolby Atmos, viewers can experience multidimensional sound with incredible clarity and depth, enabling them to hear details they have never heard before. Elaborating on the launch, Soumya Mukherjee, COO, hoichoi said, “hoichoi gives its users the convenience to watch and enjoy non-stop and quality Bengali content anytime anywhere. We are extremely proud to partner with Dolby. By streaming hoichoi’s content in the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos®, we will be able to provide a premium entertainment experience to our viewers regardless of the screen size.” “Indian consumers recognize that high quality sound and visual experiences have a huge impact and make viewing more exciting. At Dolby, it is our constant endeavor to elevate the impact of our users’ entertainment by providing them with a breathtaking experience. With hoichoi now streaming in Dolby Atmos®, we will cater to the viewers of Bengali regional content globally and provide them a truly remarkable entertainment experience with moving audio on the go or in their living room,” said Sameer Seth, Director Marketing, India, Dolby Laboratories. Srijit Mukherjee, Director of Feludar Goyendagiri said, “As a filmmaker, one of your aims is to strike a connection with the viewer - to entertain them and take them deeper into your story. The multidimensional soundscape of Dolby Atmos® allows us filmmakers to fulfill this aim by delivering entertainment that makes the viewers feel like they are inside the story. I am thrilled that viewers will enjoy FeludarGoyendagiri in the immersive soundscape of Dolby Atmos®.” Apart from FeludarGoyendagiri, hoichoi will also stream the following titles in Dolby Atmos® - Mandaar, RudrabinarObhishaap& Mahabharat Murders. About hoichoi hoichoi is the leading Bengali Entertainment Platform with over 2,000+ hours of Movies, 100+ Original Series, Films, Shorts, Docu-Series, and more. hoichoi aims to take the best of Bengali content globally and connect the 250+ million Bengalis residing worldwide to their roots. The OTT Player has many features, to name a few, Offline Download, AD free Seamless Viewing Experience, unlimited HD Video Streaming, Bilingual Interface (English & Bengali), Multi-Device Capability, Progressive Web App, Parental Control, Hindi-Dubbed Originals and English Subtitles. Users can enjoy their favourite Bengali Content on the hoichoi App by downloading it from the Play Store and the Apple App Store, to watch on their Mobile Phones, or on the Desktop/Laptop through www.hoichoi.tv or on Television through Amazon Firestick, Android TV, Apple TV, Mi LED TV, LG SMART TV, Samsung TV, and Roku. Founded in 2017, hoichoi is the maiden venture of SVF under its new media section and is headed by Co-founder Vishnu Mohta who is also the Executive Director of SVF. PWR PWR

