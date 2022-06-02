OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

The OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS F.12 - in India. The update bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to May 2022 and also brings new features and bug fixes.

Announcing the update on the community forums, OnePlus said that the OxygenOS 12 is rolling out to the IN region. It is incremental in nature and will reach a small percentage of users initially.

Below is the complete update changelog: