OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:12 IST
The OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS F.12 - in India. The update bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to May 2022 and also brings new features and bug fixes.
Announcing the update on the community forums, OnePlus said that the OxygenOS 12 is rolling out to the IN region. It is incremental in nature and will reach a small percentage of users initially.
Below is the complete update changelog:
- System
- [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- [Fixed] the issue that sound plays abnormally
- [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start "OK Google" with voice
- [Fixed] the issue that the Safe Mode popup displayed abnormally in certain scenarios
- [Fixed] the issue that the Camera displayed abnormally and crashed
- [Fixed] the issue that the charging icon displayed abnormally
- [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05
- Dark mode
- [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Work Life Balance
- [Added] WorkLife Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Games
- [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time
