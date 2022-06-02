Left Menu

Tenable and Microsoft join forces to support federal cybersecurity efforts

Updated: 02-06-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tenable and the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) have joined forces to help enhance the U.S. government's ability to quickly identify, investigate, prioritize, and remediate cyber threats, Microsoft announced on Thursday.

In a blog post on Thursday, Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, SCI Business Development at Microsoft, said that federal agencies will benefit from the two companies' tighter collaboration, enhanced information sharing, and integrations.

The two companies have partnered with the intent to integrate Tenable.io with Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Microsoft Sentinel solutions to support vulnerability assessments for hybrid cloud workloads that use FedRAMP moderate.

Together, Microsoft and Tenable will help federal agencies accelerate modernization in alignment with Cyber Executive Order (EO) 14028 milestones:

  • Tenable will join as one of many independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's to better defend against a world of increasing threats.
  • The two companies are already collaborating with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to develop practical, interoperable approaches to designing and building Zero Trust architectures and help shape the NIST cybersecurity practice guide.
  • Microsoft and Tenable experts will also lend best practice recommendations to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to standardize the federal government's playbook for responding to vulnerabilities and incidents.
  • The duo intends to mutually integrate Tenable.io with Microsoft Defender for Cloud for hybrid and multicloud agent deployment and to deliver a consolidated security recommendations view. Further, mutual integration between Tenable.io with Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft's cloud-native security information and event manager (SIEM) solution, is intended to help Tenable automatically feed into existing vulnerability management as agencies spin up new workloads in the cloud.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft supports the EO and CISA, both with respect to the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) and Shields Up, helping federal agencies advance their Zero Trust objectives and improve resilience," said Glen Pendley, Chief Technology Officer, Tenable.

More information can be found here.

