European parliament bars Russian lobbyists

"We must not allow them any space to spread their propaganda & false, toxic narratives about the invasion of Ukraine." The parliament's liberal Renew faction welcomed the move as "a blow to the Russian state propaganda machine" that would "reduce the capacity of Russia's warmongering lobbyists to influence EU politicians and policies."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:08 IST
Russian lobbyists are barred from the European Parliament, the head of the chamber said on Thursday, adding that Europe had to protect themselves from the Kremlin's influence and propaganda over the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago, attacking cities and civilian infrastructure, and triggering consecutive rounds of EU sanctions on Moscow.

"Effective immediately, Russian company representatives are no longer allowed to enter," Roberta Metsola said on Twitter. "We must not allow them any space to spread their propaganda & false, toxic narratives about the invasion of Ukraine." The parliament's liberal Renew faction welcomed the move as "a blow to the Russian state propaganda machine" that would "reduce the capacity of Russia's warmongering lobbyists to influence EU politicians and policies."

