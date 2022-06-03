Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station
A Russian cargo spacecraft was launched Friday to deliver nearly three tons of supplies to the crew of the International Space Station.
A Soyuz rocket carrying the unmanned Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The spacecraft reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas in route to the space outpost.
The craft is expected to dock at the station later Friday. It is delivering food, fuel and other supplies for the Station's crew.
