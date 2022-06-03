Myntra doubles its Beauty and Personal Care Offering ahead of EORS-16

Myntra continues to witness steady growth in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) segment as the preferred platform to shop for international and domestic brands. Ahead of the biggest edition of Myntra's marquee fashion festival, EORS, the platform is betting big on the beauty and personal care segment with never before offers on the largest collection of premium brands, which is poised to become the highest-grossing beauty event for Myntra. The 16th edition of EORS is to be held from 11th June to 16th June with Early Access beginning on 10th June. Myntra has been able to significantly scale its thriving cohort of beauty shoppers by on-boarding well-known global brands such as L'Oréal Paris, L'Oréal Professional Product division, Caudalie, Benefit Cosmetics, Laneige Skincare & Makeup, Dermalogica, Chopard, CR7, Maybelline New York, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, along with much-loved home-grown brands such as Mamaearth, Kama Ayurveda, Lakmé, Forest Essentials, and Chumbak Beauty, among others.

Customers' Top Picks: Myntra's BPC catalog houses over 1,100 brands, offering more than 53,000 products, with the top-selling items being kajal, eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, foundation & primers, shampoo & conditioners, sunscreens and an array of perfumes. With work-life returning to normalcy post-pandemic, Myntra expects higher demand for lipsticks, kajal, sunscreens, face serums, hair color, deodorants, and fragrances for the Back-to-Work season.

Delightful Offers: Ahead of EORS, the addition of premium brands such as Aveeno, Kora Organics, Cosrx, London Pride Cosmetics, Chumbak Beauty, and o3+, Missha, Apieu, and Alan Truman will spoil shoppers with a range of exciting offers at play. Myntra will also be offering shoppers a ₹250 off on their next fashion purchase, while four lucky shoppers stand a chance to win a Dyson hair dryer every day. Brands in an unparalleled partnership with Myntra such as Rana Daggubatti's recently launched Men's grooming line, Dcraf, Hair styling tools from Tymo, Cruelty-free and Vegan beauty line from W Beauty, Chumbak Beauty's colorful range, and the official CR7 perfumes will be up for grabs at exceptional price points. Shoppers can expect never-seen-before offers on luxury brands such as MAC, Benefit Cosmetics, Estee Lauder India, Smashbox, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Armani Beauty, CK, and Davidoff, among others. Faces Canada, Colorbar, WOW Skincare, Pilgrim Beauty, and Bath & Body Works, will also be offering unmatched propositions, while Sugar Cosmetics and Minimalist are offering a thrilling Buy 2 Get 1 construct for shoppers.

Live Sessions with Popular Beauty Influencers: Myntra's social commerce verticals will also be leveraged extensively by some of the popular beauty and personal care brands in building salience including NIVEA India, Maybelline New York, L'Oréal Paris, Smashbox, MAC, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown & Glamm glow, among others. In an industry-first, some of India's leading and most popular influencers will be hosting a whopping 220 live beauty and personal care sessions all through EORS to enhance the shopping experience for its patrons. The nation's favorite creators and influencers such as Disha Batra, Simran Sadh, Fatima Soomar, Ashima Makhija, Monalisha Mahapatra, Diksha Vohra, Huma Joad, Riya Bardhan, and Ritu Singh will be among those sharing styling tips, make-up hacks, and expert insights in the M-Lives.

Starry Affair: During EORS, we will witness India's favorite celebrities like Aashna Shroff (Clinique), Masoom Minawala (Estee Lauder), Salman Khan (Fresh), Ananya Pandey (Vega), Lara Dutta (Arias) and Virat Kohli (One8), calling out irresistible offers on their brands via their social media channels.

About Myntra Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion brands and the m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832317/Myntra.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)