China launches crewed spacecraft to space station - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 08:23 IST
China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of 2022, according to state media.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT), state media reported.
