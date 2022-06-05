China launches crewed spacecraft to space station - state media

China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of 2022, according to state media.

A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT), state media reported.

